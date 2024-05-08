Skip to Content
Local News

Dos Pueblos boys lacrosse runs out of gas and loses heartbreaker in CIF-SS D3 semifinal

DP LACROSSE.00_01_03_13.Still001
Dos Pueblos lacrosse loses heartbreaker to Notre Dame 12-10 in CIF-SS D3 semifinal
By
Published 11:51 pm

GOLETA, Calif. - Dos Pueblos High School boys lacrosse could not quite get to the finish line.

After leading for most of the game DP lost a 12-10 heartbreaker to Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks in a CIF-SS Division 3 semifinal.

The Knights outscored DP 5-0 in the final quarter.

It was a tough end to an historic season for the Chargers who advanced to their first ever CIF-SS semifinal.

The Channel League champions erupted for six goals in the first quarter to lead Notre Dame 6-3.

They kept that 3 goal advantage at halftime leading 8-5 and after three quarters 10-7.

But Notre Dame forced several turnovers after that first quarter and slowly reeled in the Chargers.

Dustin Penchansky snapped a 10-10 tie with a goal with 4:07 left in the game.

He led all players with 5 goals.

DP had four players each score two goals: Roman Christou, Daniel Finneran, Jack Finneran, and Orion Prewarsky.

Dos Pueblos finishes their historic season at 13-3.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content