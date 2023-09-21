Pacifica routs Dos Pueblos to stay undefeated

OXNARD, Calif. - Pacifica was so dominant against Dos Pueblos that there was a running clock before the first quarter had finished.

Dominic Duran threw six touchdown passes and ran for another score as Pacifica won 68-7 to move to 6-0 on the season.

Josh Joyner had three touchdown receptions and ran 50 yards for another score as the Tritons led 41-0 after the first quarter and 62-0 at halftime.

Kaleb Williams scored the lone touchdown for Dos Pueblos in the second half as they fell to 2-3.