Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Pacifica routs Dos Pueblos to stay undefeated

DOS PUEBLOS PACIFICA.00_00_24_27.Still001
Pacifica routed Dos Pueblos 68-7.
By
Published 11:11 pm

OXNARD, Calif. - Pacifica was so dominant against Dos Pueblos that there was a running clock before the first quarter had finished.

Dominic Duran threw six touchdown passes and ran for another score as Pacifica won 68-7 to move to 6-0 on the season.

Josh Joyner had three touchdown receptions and ran 50 yards for another score as the Tritons led 41-0 after the first quarter and 62-0 at halftime.

Kaleb Williams scored the lone touchdown for Dos Pueblos in the second half as they fell to 2-3.

Article Topic Follows: Friday Football Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content