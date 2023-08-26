Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus

Friday Football Focus Week 1 Scores

SAN MARCOS PKG.00_01_31_15.Still001
Friday Football Focus scores from Week 1
By
Published 12:31 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are scores from around our area on Week 1 of the high school football season

Valencia 45, Santa Barbara 18

San Marcos 17, Santa Maria 7

Dos Pueblos 28, Nordhoff 25

Mission Prep 14, Bishop Diego 6

Carpinteria 26, Cabrillo (Long Beach) 0

Lompoc 20, Pioneer Valley 15

Righetti 38, Garza 36

St. Joseph 14, Bakersfield Christian 0

Nipomo 28, Cabrillo 0

Clovis East 35, Arroyo Grande 7

San Luis Obispo 38, Caruthers 28

Atascadero 35, North(Bakersfield) 22

Mt. Whitney 28, Morro Bay 16

Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 13

Thousand Oaks 17, Ventura 0

Dymally 47, Buena 41

Rio Mesa 48, Camarillo 35

Hart 41, Oxnard 14

Santa Paula 44, Channel Islands 6

Burroughs(Burbank) 44, Fillmore 14

Moorpark 39, Saugus 6

Agoura 21, Westlake 20

Sierra Canyon 30, Oaks Christian 14

Simi Valley 54, Knight(Palmdale) 0

Calabasas 48, Oak Park 28

Castaic 36, Royal 12

Diamond Ranch 56, Grace Brethren 13

Article Topic Follows: Friday Football Focus

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content