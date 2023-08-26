Friday Football Focus Week 1 Scores
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Here are scores from around our area on Week 1 of the high school football season
Valencia 45, Santa Barbara 18
San Marcos 17, Santa Maria 7
Dos Pueblos 28, Nordhoff 25
Mission Prep 14, Bishop Diego 6
Carpinteria 26, Cabrillo (Long Beach) 0
Lompoc 20, Pioneer Valley 15
Righetti 38, Garza 36
St. Joseph 14, Bakersfield Christian 0
Nipomo 28, Cabrillo 0
Clovis East 35, Arroyo Grande 7
San Luis Obispo 38, Caruthers 28
Atascadero 35, North(Bakersfield) 22
Mt. Whitney 28, Morro Bay 16
Pacifica 24, St. Bonaventure 13
Thousand Oaks 17, Ventura 0
Dymally 47, Buena 41
Rio Mesa 48, Camarillo 35
Hart 41, Oxnard 14
Santa Paula 44, Channel Islands 6
Burroughs(Burbank) 44, Fillmore 14
Moorpark 39, Saugus 6
Agoura 21, Westlake 20
Sierra Canyon 30, Oaks Christian 14
Simi Valley 54, Knight(Palmdale) 0
Calabasas 48, Oak Park 28
Castaic 36, Royal 12
Diamond Ranch 56, Grace Brethren 13