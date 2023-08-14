DP Football looks to keep improving as 18 seniors lead the way

GOLETA, Calif.- Slow and steady.

Dos Pueblos had two wins in 2021, three victories in 2022 and now the Chargers would love to get to the .500 mark in year 3 with head coach AJ Pateras.

DP has senior quarterback Ryan Marsh to lead the offense that has gotten more athletic at the skill positions.

Marsh is now 6'4 and he says he added 40 pounds of good weight to his frame.

Senior Daniel Johnston is poised for a big season at the wide receiver positon.

DP has two strong senior offensive lineman in center Juan Carlos Contreras and guard Emiliano Rodriguez as they are both over 260 pounds.

Running back will by by committee led by seniors Nathaniel Huerta and Matthew Welch.

Johnston and Welch are also fixtures in the defensive secondary along with Diego Lopez and Ivan Velez.

Senior middle linebacker Roman Alonzo as well as defensive lineman Evan Yelles and 310 pounder Diego Rubio bring toughness to the Chargers.

Star kicker Greg Tripathi graduated so Pateras says the team will have the mindset of getting into the endzone rather than settling for field goals.

DP opens the season on Friday at home against Burbank at 7pm.