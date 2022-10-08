Friday Football Focus Week 7 highlights

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of high school football games in the 805 area.

Segment 1: Highlights of Oaks Christian edging Bishop Diego 24-21, San Marcos blasting Dos Pueblos 34-14, Santa Barbara thumping Channel Islands 55-0 and Buena slipping by Ventura 10-7 on a last second field goal.

https://youtu.be/n9mdf7Nu-Vg Segment 1

Segment 2: Mission Prep defeats Lompoc 61-35, St. Joseph wins big at Paso Robles 38-10

https://youtu.be/e_aubnEMxBE Segment 2

Segment 3: Santa Ynez defeats Nipomo 30-21, Santa Maria wins on the road 40-13 over Cabrillo

https://youtu.be/g8KSRHHb9Jk Segment 3

Segment 4: Rio Mesa defeats Oxnard 24-3

https://youtu.be/tnHFxLW3o98 Segment 4

