Friday Football Focus Week 6 Highlights including St. Bonaventure winning a 1-point thriller over Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of high school football in three counties: Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo.
Segment 1: St. Bonaventure edging Bishop Diego by stopping a 2-point conversion with 15 seconds left plus St. Joseph, Lompoc and Arroyo Grande rolling to easy wins.
Segment 2: Mission Prep defeats Paso Robles 28-7, Rio Mesa edges Buena 14-13 and Oxnard routs Dos Pueblos 48-7.
Segment 3: Ventura beats San Marcos 28-21, San Luis Obispo takes care of Pioneer Valley 42-7.
Segment 4: Morro Bay defeats Santa Maria 34-22
