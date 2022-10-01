Friday Football Focus Week 6 Highlights including St. Bonaventure winning a 1-point thriller over Bishop Diego

Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
Published 12:11 am

Friday Football Focus Week 6 highlights including St. Bonaventure edging Bishop Diego in a 21-20 Marmonte League thriller.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of high school football in three counties: Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo.

Segment 1: St. Bonaventure edging Bishop Diego by stopping a 2-point conversion with 15 seconds left plus St. Joseph, Lompoc and Arroyo Grande rolling to easy wins.

https://youtu.be/xaQB_jQ73Gs
Segment 1

Segment 2: Mission Prep defeats Paso Robles 28-7, Rio Mesa edges Buena 14-13 and Oxnard routs Dos Pueblos 48-7.

https://youtu.be/wiZopmnok90
Segment 2

Segment 3: Ventura beats San Marcos 28-21, San Luis Obispo takes care of Pioneer Valley 42-7.

https://youtu.be/7THuIFKbds8
Segment 3

Segment 4: Morro Bay defeats Santa Maria 34-22

https://youtu.be/cI8jXp8-eY8
Segment 4

Segment 5: show wrap up

https://youtu.be/3zyVOTrDtJw
Segment 5

Mike Klan

