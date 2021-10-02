Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus
By
Published 12:15 am

Friday Football Focus Week 6 highlights

Friday Football Focus Week 6 highlights including St. Bonaventure defeating Bishop Diego 21-14.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Friday Football Focus Week Six, Segment 1 highlights include St. Bonaventure defeating Bishop Diego 21-14 in an 805 showdown. Santa Barbara outlasts Lompoc 44-38, Paso Robles hangs on and beats St. Joseph 26-21 while Nipomo stays undefeated winning at Righetti 21-13.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqGe-vOSbvo
FFF Week 6, Segment 1

Segment 2: Arroyo Grande defeats Pioneer Valley 34-7, San Luis Obispo defeats Santa Maria 17-6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXAmEVj5Zxw
FFF Week 6, Segment 2

Segment 3: Pacifica routs Dos Pueblos 61-17 and Ventura pounds San Marcos 41-14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYYqTh8xHkc
Week 6, Segment 3

Segment 4: Rio Mesa blanks Oxnard 17-0, Hueneme defeats Santa Paula 35-7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N-9sen7YKHw
Week 6, Segment 4

Segment 5: Oaks Christian wins at Camarillo 35-14.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhMK7lUVSXM
Week 6, Segment 5

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

