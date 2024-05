SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Cal Poly could not keep up with the UC San Diego offense in a 12-7 loss that eliminates the Mustangs in the Big West Conference race.

The Mustangs are now 5 games behind first place UCSB with just four games remaining.

Cal Poly trailed 7-0 after two innings on the road and fell behind 11-3 after the 5th inning.

The Mustangs are 32-21 on the year and with an RPI of over 100, the chances of postseason play is unlikely.