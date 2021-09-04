Bishop Diego dominates showdown with Garces Memorial 30-14

Friday Football Focus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A matchup of two ranked high school football teams in the top 60 in California was controlled by Bishop Diego as they rolled to a 30-14 over Garces Memorial of Bakersfield.

Bishop entered ranked #57 by Maxpreps.com while the Rams were #55.

Qu'Ran Gossett rushed for two touchdowns including a 67-yard run to open up the second half and Michael Luckhurst tossed two touchdown passes as the Cardinals improved to 2-0.

After an early interception by Michael Hayes gave Bishop Diego a short field, Gossett scored on a 10-yard touchdown run, breaking a couple of tackles and the Cardinals led 6-0 less than four minutes into the game.

Still in the first quarter, Garces Memorial had back-to-back bad snaps with the second one sailing over the punter's head.

The punter did get a short kick off but Bishop Diego took over on the Rams 49-yard line.

On the next play Michael Luckhurst connected with Johnny Alvarado on a deep throw for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 13-0 lead.

The Rams closed the gap in the second quarter as quarterback Travis Plugge capped off a long drive with a short touchdown run to cut the deficit to 13-7.

The Cardinals added a 28-yard field goal by Luckhurst and led 16-7 at the half.

Bishop took control of the game in the third quarter with two big scoring touchdowns.

Gossett broke free for the long td run less than 30 seconds into the second half.

The 67-yard dash was his fourth rushing touchdown in the first two games of the season.

Later in the third Luckhurst threw a 30-yard touchdown to Marcus Chan to push the lead to 30-7.

Luckhurst threw only five passes but two went for touchdowns.

Gossett gained 147 yards and now the Cardinals get ready for their first road game of the season, next Friday at Redondo Union.