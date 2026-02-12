Gauchos shake off slow start and win at UC Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KEYT) - The UC Santa Barbara men's basketball team defeated UC Riverside 76-68 in a pivotal conference matchup at SRC Arena. With help from a UC Irvine loss, the Gauchos moved into second place in The Big West standings. After trailing by six at halftime, UC Santa Barbara surged with a 47-point second half, capitalizing on UCR's 17 turnovers to secure the victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara opened the game with consistent effort in the paint, matching the Highlanders' 16 points in that area. Despite a slow start, UCSB managed to capitalize on second-chance opportunities, outscoring UCR 12-4 in second-chance points. Colin Smith's contributions, including a key three-pointer at 8:52, helped keep the Gauchos within two possessions of the Highlanders.

UC Santa Barbara encountered challenges in maintaining possession, resulting in eight turnovers in the first half. However, the team showed resilience, with CJ Shaw hitting a last-second 3-pointer to close the half. The first half ended with UC Santa Barbara trailing UCR 35-29.

UC Santa Barbara ignited the second half with a layup from Aidan Mahaney, quickly followed by a 3-pointer from Shaw, bringing the score to 35-34 still in favor of the Highlanders. UCSB maintained its momentum by tying the game at 37 with another 3-pointer by Mahaney, assisted by Hosana Kitenge. UCSB's effective shooting from beyond the arc, including a crucial 3-pointer by Zion Sensley at 10:31, contributed to a scoring drive that put them ahead 52–47.

Santa Barbara extended its lead midway through the half with a combination of efficient shooting and defensive stops, highlighted by Marvin McGhee IV's dunk at 3:10, bringing the score to 70–59. UCSB closed the half by capitalizing on free throws, with Mahaney converting consecutively at the line, sealing a 75–68 victory.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will stay on the road as they travel to Cal Poly on Saturday, Feb. 14. UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly will meet at 4 p.m. inside the Mott Athletics Center. The game will be broadcast on Spectrum SportNet with live stats available.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)