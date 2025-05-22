Skip to Content
College Sports

Cal Poly wins opener at Big West Championship to set up showdown with top-seed Irvine

POLY BASEBALL.00_00_21_09.Still001
ESPN +
Ryann Fenn had a big day at the plate for the Mustangs
By
Published 10:25 pm

FULLERTON, Calif. - Griffin Naess pitched 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball and Ryan Fenn had four hits with 2 RBI as Cal Poly beat host Cal State Fullerton 7-2 to move into the winner's bracket at the Big West Championship.

The #2 seed Mustangs will play top-seed UC Irvine on Friday at 3 p.m. The Anteaters beat Hawai'i 7-5.

This is a double-elimination tournament with the winner getting an automatic berth into the NCAA Regionals.

The Mustangs scored 3 runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead highlighted by a solo home run by Casey Murray Jr.

Ryann Fenn had run-scoring single in that uprising and another RBI in the fifth inning with a double to score Zach Daudet who had 3 hits with 2 runs scored.

Cam Hoiland also had 3 hits for Cal Poly with two runs scored while Dante Vachini had 2 RBI on 2 hits.

Naess scattered 8 hits and struck out 4 for the Mustangs who improve to 38-16.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
cal poly mustangs
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content