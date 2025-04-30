UCSB adds Mahaney and Kitenge to high-ranking mid-major transfer class

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB men's basketball had a big week in the transfer portal as they got commitments from guard Aidan Mahaney and power forward Hosana Kitenge.

Mahaney played his junior season at powerhouse UConn where the 6'3 guard averaged 4.5 points in 12 minutes per game.

He scored a season-high 15 points in UConn's win over Providence in early January and 14 points in a loss to Xavier in late January.

Mahaney had 4 points in 8 minutes in UConn's second round loss in this year's NCAA Tournament to eventual champion Florida.

Before his one year stop with the Huskies, Mahaney was an all-conference performer at Saint Mary's averaging 13.9 points in 69 games with the Gaels.

He played in the NCAA Tournament with Saint Mary's as a freshman in the 2022-'23 season in which the Gaels won a first round game against VCU before losing to champion UConn in the second round.

Mahaney, who is from Lafayette, California, will have one year of eligibility at UCSB.

Hosana Kitenge will bring a much-needed inside presence to UCSB at 6'8, 250 pounds.

He averaged 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds at the University of Louisiana in the 2023-'24 season.

Kitenge, who is from England, did not play last season after suffering a non-contact injury.

He recorded 5 double-doubles in his junior season and was a pre-season first team All Sun Belt selection before his injury.

The Gauchos are listed third in the Mid-Major Incoming Transfer Class Rankings by a college basketball analytics site evanmiya.com.

Only Hawai'i at 13th is the only other Big West school in the top 25.

Earlier this month UCSB added transfer point guard Miro Little from Utah who was highly-rated out of high school.