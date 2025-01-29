Westmont wins 8th straight game as they pull away from Biola after halftime

MONTECITO, Calif. - With a 70-49 win over the Eagles of Biola (7-14, 7-6 PacWest), Westmont Women's Basketball (13-6, 11-2) extended its winning streak to eight games.

Three Warriors scored in double figures to lead Westmont offensively. Sage Kramer tallied 17 points and eight rebounds. Jazmyn Shipp was a perfect eight for eight from the floor, tallying 16 points and five rebounds. Kate Goostrey made three of five from beyond the arc on her way to 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

As a team, Westmont shot 51.7% (30 of 58) from the floor to Biola's 37.0% (20 of 54).

Once again, the top rebounding team in the PacWest won the battle of the boards, with the Warriors outrebounding the Eagles 38-25. Lisa Kiefer tallied 10 rebounds for the Warriors to go with six points and four assists. Westmont's 12 offensive rebounds led to 13 second-chance points.

The first half was a defensive battle with both teams held to under 30 points.

"Biola was a tough physical team and solid defensively," said Westmont's head coach Kirsten Moore. "It was hard to find open looks out there tonight. The bench stepped up today. Jaz came off the bench and gave us a real spark finishing inside for us. Kate also gave us a spark off the bench."

Down 6-5 in the first quarter, Westmont went on an 8-0 run. After Kramer converted two free throw attempts, she continued the run with a layup. Shipp followed with a jumper before pulling down an offensive rebound and scoring on the put back to make the Warrior lead 13-6. The quarter ended with a 15-10 Warrior advantage.

The second frame was closely contested with the scored tied four times during the period. Westmont took a four-point lead (27-23) on a 3-pointer by Mariah Brown with 3:22 remaining in the half. However, Biola's Sydney Morgan answered immediately with a three of her own. After a two-minute scoring drought by both teams, Noemie Bariteau's jumper gave Westmont a 29-26 lead at halftime.

In the second half, Westmont found its shooting range, making 63.3% of their attempts from the floor (19 of 30) including 50.0% from beyond the arc (three of six).

"We had good execution in the second half," assessed Moore. "We were able to make some adjustments and had a lot of success down the stretch. We were able to produce points inside and that was a big difference for us tonight. We also continued to do a good job on the boards tonight."

Westmont recorded 38 points in the paint and received 31 points off the bench

With the Warriors on top 35-30 four minutes into the penultimate period, Westmont went on a 6-0 run to take its first double-digit lead. After a jumper by Shipp, Kiefer scored on a 10-foot jumper. Shipp then made a layup to advance the Warrior advantage to 41-30. Near the end of the quarter, Shipp scored again on a second-chance layup to make the score 47-37. However, Biola's Sammie Henley hit a buzzer-beating triple to end the third period with a 47-40 score.

The final frame belonged to Westmont with the Warriors outscoring the Eagles 23-9. Westmont started the quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 20-point lead (60-40). Kramer kicked off the run with a jumper before a pair of layups by Shipp. A triple by Goostrey was followed by another layup by Kramer. Then, Kiefer scored on a layup to complete the run.

The Warriors led by at least 17 the rest of the way, taking their largest lead of 23 points (70-47) on another trey by Goostrey.

The Warriors will complete their six-game homestand on Saturday when they take on Concordia at 5:30 p.m. After that, Westmont will play five of its final seven games on the road. Five of the final eight games will be against teams in the southern pod, including the three teams above the Warriors in the PacWest standings – Azusa Pacific, Point Loma and Vanguard. All three of those teams are tied at the top of the conference with records of 11-2, a game and one-half ahead of the fourth-place Warriors.

While the rest of the schedule presents a challenge, it also presents an opportunity for the Warriors to advance in the standings.

"We have been focused on trying to better ourselves and maximize our potential," reflected Moore about the remaining schedule. "We continue to make strides and that is what we are focused on. We just take it one game at a time."

(Article courtesy of Westmont Athletics)