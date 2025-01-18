Poor first half and TY Johnson dooms UCSB as they lose at home to Aggies

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - TY Johnson scored a game-high 35 points including 15 in the final 7:09 as UC Davis won at UCSB 64-60.

The Gauchos scored just 17 first half points and trailed by as many as 18 points early in the second half before staging a furious rally.

Collin Smith scored all 14 of his points in the second half which included 4 three-pointers as UCSB pulled within one point of the Aggies on several occasions but could never catch up.

A free throw by Kenny Pohto with 1:57 left brought the Gauchos to within 57-56. Pohto led UCSB with 17 points.

But Johnson converted a 3-point play pushing the lead to 60-56 with 1:30 to play.

The Gauchos were down 60-57 and with the shot clock winding down, Johnson slipped but the official called a foul and awarded Johnson two free throws with 14 seconds left. Video clearly shows no foul was committed.

Johnson hit both free throws and the Aggies improved to 5-3 in the Big West and 11-8 overall.

UCSB had their 5-game win streak snapped and they fall to 4-3 in the Big West and 12-6 for the season.