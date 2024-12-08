Skip to Content
Bold Week is a reality check for UCSB as they fall to 0-2 in Big West

UC_Santa_Barbara_Gauchos_logo.svg
Gauchos falter down the stretch in loss at UC Davis
By
Published 8:01 am

DAVIS, Calif. - The Gauchos were outscored 15-7 over the last 5:08 and lost 71-60 at Big West opponent UC Davis.

UCSB shot under 40 percent for the game and they were outrebounded by the Aggies.

Ty Johnson scored a game-high 23 points for the Aggies who improved to 2-0 in league.

Kenny Pohto led the Gauchos with 16 points with 9 rebounds but the Gauchos dropped to 0-2 in league.

Designated as 'Bold Week' the Big West started league season several weeks earlier than usual and UCSB was not ready for the step-up in competition.

The Gauchos(6-3) feasted on cupcakes leading up to league play but it is clear they were not eating right.

Big West play resumes in early January.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

