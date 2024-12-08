Bold Week is a reality check for UCSB as they fall to 0-2 in Big West

DAVIS, Calif. - The Gauchos were outscored 15-7 over the last 5:08 and lost 71-60 at Big West opponent UC Davis.

UCSB shot under 40 percent for the game and they were outrebounded by the Aggies.

Ty Johnson scored a game-high 23 points for the Aggies who improved to 2-0 in league.

Kenny Pohto led the Gauchos with 16 points with 9 rebounds but the Gauchos dropped to 0-2 in league.

Designated as 'Bold Week' the Big West started league season several weeks earlier than usual and UCSB was not ready for the step-up in competition.

The Gauchos(6-3) feasted on cupcakes leading up to league play but it is clear they were not eating right.

Big West play resumes in early January.