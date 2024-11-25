UCSB works overtime for third win in a row

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Basketball team ended their home stand with another victory, this time edging the Toreros in overtime 71-63. Junior Skylar Burke led all scores with 21 points and finished just shy of a double-double with seven rebounds.

FROM HEAD COACH RENEE JIMENEZ

"I am really proud of our group," said Jimenez. "We were able to grind it out and find a way to win. We just have to get better on the boards and be a little tougher moving forward."

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos came out firing on all cylinders to start the game. Santa Barbara took an early 9-2 lead. Two baskets by Alyssa Marin and a three-pointer by Skylar Burke led the initial charge. The Toreros fought back to chip away at the early seven point lead but the Gauchos used a 7-2 lead at the end of the quarter to build their lead to nine. Jessica Grant hit a big three-pointer to build the lead to seven before Burke found the bottom of the bucket again. At the end of the first 10 minutes the Gauchos held an 18-9 lead.

The Gauchos continued to build on their lead in the second growing it to as much as 14 after a layup by Laurel Rockwood. San Diego again did not go away, the Toreros were able to cut the lead to eight. After the two teams traded baskets in the latter part of the quarter it would be USD that got the final basket, a three-pointer with 19 seconds left in the half cut the lead to six as the two sides went into the break.

Out of the break the teams again traded baskets, but halfway through the third quarter the Toreros pulled within one. USD then took the lead with just over four minutes to go in the period. The Gauchos were able to stay within one possession and regained the lead after a Jessica Grant three-pointer found the bottom of the basket to give the Gauchos a two point lead. A layup with just six seconds left in the period by USD tied the game at 45 all.

The Gauchos got back in front rather quickly to begin the fourth quarter with Zoe Borter hitting a three and then Burke making one of two free throws. The led lasted for just a few minutes as the Toreros tied the game back up about half way through the fourth. A defensive battle would ensure in the final five minutes. Neither side was able to pull ahead by more than two points and ultimately ended regulation tied at 57.

Like the game started, the Gauchos got out to a quick six point lead. The Toreros tried to fight their way back, but the UC Santa Barbara defense held strong. The Gauchos would go 8-for-8 down the stretch from the free throw line to seal their 71-63 win.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will. Head to Phoenix, Arizona to compete in the GCU Women's Thanksgiving Classic. UC Santa Barbara will open the classic with host institution Grand Canyon on Friday, Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. For those unable to make the trip, the game will be streamed through ESPN+.

(Article courtesy of UCSB)