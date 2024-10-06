Cal Poly loses a high-scoring game to Idaho State on a last second field-goal

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Despite an explosive offensive performance and the team's first pick six in three years, Cal Poly football dropped a heartbreaker at home Saturday, falling to Idaho State 41-38 on a game-winning field goal by the Bengals (3-3, 1-1 Big Sky).

As a team, the Mustangs(2-3, 1-1 Big Sky) rushed for a season-high 295 yards, 170 of those coming from quarterbacks. Backup quarterback Richie Watts led the way with 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns, his second straight week with multiple TD's. Junior wide receiver Michael Briscoe also scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Cal Poly redshirt junior quarterback Jaden Jones got his first start since the third game of the 2022 season. He finished 6-9 for 48 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed four times for 55 yards before suffering an injury late in the first half that caused him to miss the rest of the game.

Watts and redshirt sophomore Bo Kelly split quarterback duties from there, with Kelly finishing a perfect 6-6 for 65 yards. Watts didn't throw a pass but rushed 18 times.

Defensively, redshirt sophomore safety Jake East had the highlight of the night, recording Cal Poly's first pick six since 2021 after intercepting a pass and returning it 26 yards for a touchdown. Redshirt senior defensive end Elijah Ponder tied for the lead in tackles with six as he also recorded two tackles for loss, a sack and three quarterback hurries.

On the opening drive of the game, Cal Poly marched down the field with ease. Jones led the Mustangs on a six play, 84-yard drive capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass to Briscoe to put Cal Poly on the board first.

After Idaho State's first drive resulted in a field goal, Cal Poly fumbled on its next drive after Jones had his arm hit while throwing which was recovered by the Bengals at Cal Poly's 45-yard line. They then scored eight plays later on a nine-yard touchdown pass to take a 10-7 lead with just over three minutes left in the opening quarter.

After a Mustang punt to the Idaho State 16, the Bengals' Kobe Tracy connected with Jeff Weimer for an 84-yard touchdown down the right sideline at the end of the first quarter to put Idaho State ahead 17-7 going into the second.

Halfway through the second quarter, Cal Poly put together an eight play, 88-yard drive, 39 of which were rushing yards by quarterback Richie Watts. The drive was finished off by a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Briscoe to make it 17-14.

With a little over four minutes left in the second quarter, Idaho State got the ball off a Cal Poly punt at their own 23. On the first play from scrimmage, Mustang safety Jake East picked off a Kobe Tracy pass and returned it 26 yards for a pick-six to put the Mustangs back in front 21-17.

With a minute left in the first half, Jones scrambled to his right but was hit hard and fumbled which was recovered by Idaho State. Jones was also hurt on the play and was forced to miss the rest of the game. The Bengals then took two plays to get in the end zone and take a 24-21 lead into the half.

On the Mustangs' first drive of the second half, Cal Poly pushed the ball down the field efficiently, going 67 yards in 10 plays in a drive that lasted over five minutes. With the ball at the Idaho State 10, Watts kept it and ran it in for a touchdown to get the Mustangs back in front 28-24.

Idaho State responded with its own 10 play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was finished off with a 21-yard touchdown pass for wide receiver Christian Fredricksen's second touchdown of the game. That gave the Bengals a 31-28 lead with three minutes remaining in the third.

Continuing to go back-and-forth, the Mustangs then went 71 yards in nine plays to take the lead back 35-31. Watts once again used his legs and power to run it in from 11 yards out for his second touchdown of the game. Idaho State then matched the Mustangs with a five play, 75-yard touchdown drive to go ahead 38-35 with 11 minutes left to play.

Cal Poly tied it at 38 apiece on its next drive via a 26-yard field goal by Noah Serna with six minutes left to play. Cal Poly's defense then came up clutch as cornerback Budha Boyd Jr. forced Idaho State wide receiver Jeff Weimer to fumble which was recovered by Jake East at midfield with five minutes left in the fourth.

The Mustangs were unable to convert on fourth and one from the Idaho State 23 as the Bengals stopped them and got the ball back with three minutes left. The Bengals were then able to go down the field, with a 30-yard pass completion being a big catalyst, all the way down to the Cal Poly seven with two seconds left. Bengal kicker Gabe Panikowski made a 24-yard field goal as time expired to win the game 41-38.

Cal Poly will head up north to face rival UC Davis next Saturday, Oct. 12 to renew the Battle of the Golden Horseshoe. Kickoff time is set for 4 p.m. against the No. 9 Aggies with the game being aired on ESPN+ and ESPN Radio 1280AM/101.7FM.

(Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics)