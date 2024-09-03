SBCC Football kicks off season this Saturday as Doherty returns at quarterback

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College football will get its second look at playing at the highest division of junior college football in California.

Last year the Vaqueros went 4-6 after being bumped up to the rugged SFCA Northern Conference that features state powerhouses such as Ventura, College of the Canyons, Bakersfield, and Allan Hancock.

SBCC returns 6'5 quarterback Will Doherty who threw for almost 2,000 yards with 14 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season as a freshman.

Two quarterbacks with local ties Abel Renteria (Santa Barbara '24) and Ryan Marsh (Dos Pueblos '24) are sitting out this season as they recover from past injuries.

The Vaqueros are loaded with speed at wide receiver led by Cameron Green and they have a tight end transfer from Laney College in Will Roberts.

Amir Dendy is a fast, physical running back from South Carolina and he along with Donovan Harris will make up the backfield for the Vaqueros.

The big question mark is the offensive line which is inexperienced.

The Vaqueros have a tough challenge right out of the gate as they host Fullerton at 6pm this Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

SBCC lost last year at Fullerton 27-14.