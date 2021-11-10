Gauchos are a real crowd pleaser in season-opening blowout win

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the student section filled at the Thunderdome UCSB Josh Pierre-Louis gave them plenty to cheer about with several highlight reel dunks and layups.

Josh-Pierre and Amadou Sow each scored 25 points as UCSB routed San Francisco State 119-65 in a season-opening win.

The Gauchos unveiled last season's Big West and NCAA banner and went to work on providing a strong encore performance for this year.

With fans back in the Thunderdome for the first time in two seasons due to the pandemic, UCSB was a real crowd pleaser as they came within four points of tying the all-time school record for points in a single-game.

In the opening moments Sow blocked a shot and Josh-Pierre finished on the other end with a slam dunk and the Gauchos were off and running.

Pierre-Louis scored 22 first half points as he constantly attacked the basket.

He also added 8 rebounds and four assists.

The Gauchos led 60-33 at the break and kept the foot on the gas pedal in the second half.

13 players scored for UCSB who play at Pac-12 school Washington State on Monday, November 15.