After long wait, Cal Poly football falls in Baldwin’s coaching debut

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly football kicked off a shortened spring season and the Beau Baldwin era on Saturday, but a slow start sunk the Mustangs.

Despite better play in the second half, Cal Poly's 31-7 halftime deficit was too much to overcome as Southern Utah beat the Mustangs 34-24.

It was Cal Poly's first football game since Nov. 23, 2019.

Baldwin, who won a Division I football championship with Eastern Washington in 2011, was hired as Cal Poly's new head coach last winter. But the pandemic delayed the Big Sky football season until this spring.

Cal Poly outscored Southern Utah 17-3 in the second half.

Receiver Quentin Harrison had two touchdown grabs, including an incredible one-handed catch on a 42-yard touchdown.

Quarterback Jalen Hamler threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, but was also sacked six times and threw an interception. He also missed an open Chuby Dunu for a walk-in touchdown in the third quarter, leading to a turnover on downs that dampened Poly's comeback chances.

The Mustangs hope their second half improvement will carry over to their next game at rival UC Davis next Saturday.