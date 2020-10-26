Ajare Sanni is ready to provide instant offense to Gauchos

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Ajare Sanni was often a star in UCSB workouts and practices last season but he could not play in games after he transferred in from the University of Pacific.

But after his mandatory redshirt year, Sanni is ready to make an instant impact as a sophomore scoring guard for UCSB in the 2020-'21 season.

Sanni will be asked to provide some of the offense that UCSB lost with the graduation of star Max Heidegger who is now playing overseas with Maccabi Tel Aviv B.C.

As a freshman at UOP in the 2018-'19 season, Sanni averaged 8.6 points per game which included a career-high 32 points at Fresno State where he connected on 7-of-11 from three-point range.

The 6'3 guard also tallied 23 points in a win over Big West opponent UC Irvine.

Ajare Sanni is from Houston, Texas and once scored 44 points as a high school junior at Clear Lake.