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Goleta Softball Team Makes Nationals, Girls Sports on the Rise

GVGSA
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Published 3:39 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - Girls sports continue to grow nationwide, and one Goleta softball team is riding that momentum all the way to nationals.

The Goleta Valley Girls Softball Association 10 & under Thunder team captured tournament titles in Paso Robles and Santa Maria this season.

Players and coaches say more girls are getting involved in youth sports.

The success comes as participation and visibility continue to rise across girls athletics.

The team has qualified for the USA Softball Western National Championships in Oregon this summer.

The young athletes will compete against top teams from across the western United States.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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