Friday Football Focus highlights from Week 4

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from high school football games in the 805.

Segment 1: Ventura at Santa Barbara, Buena at San Marcos, Pacifica at Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy and Lompoc at Arroyo Grande

Segment 2: Highlights of Nipomo at St. Joseph, Paso Robles at Righetti and Atascadero at Santa Maria

Segment 3: Highlights of Mission Prep at Santa Ynez

Segment 4: Carpinteria losing to Brentwood School

Segment 5: Highlights of Camarillo and Rio Mesa winning lopsided games

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

