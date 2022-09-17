Friday Football Focus highlights from week 4.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from high school football games in the 805.

Segment 1: Ventura at Santa Barbara, Buena at San Marcos, Pacifica at Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego at St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy and Lompoc at Arroyo Grande

https://youtu.be/VV7aZhSDLz4 Segment 1

Segment 2: Highlights of Nipomo at St. Joseph, Paso Robles at Righetti and Atascadero at Santa Maria

https://youtu.be/uoWLYbT8Zr0 Segment 2

Segment 3: Highlights of Mission Prep at Santa Ynez

https://youtu.be/HtqxVR9LCig Segment 3

Segment 4: Carpinteria losing to Brentwood School

https://youtu.be/Ngo1vzFBu-A Segment 4

Segment 5: Highlights of Camarillo and Rio Mesa winning lopsided games