Friday Football Focus: Week 1 highlights.

Sports

SANTA BARBRA, Calif. - Bishop Diego blasted Oxnard 52-0, San Marcos wins on the road at Santa Maria and Lompoc pulls away at Righetti.

Watch highlights in segment one.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2d23XC0nlY FFF Week 1: Segment 1.

Segment 2: Highlights from Santa Barbara winning at Thousand Oaks 27-3, Santa Ynez holds off Fillmore 26-21 while Carpinteria loses big at Morro Bay

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bANUp6_T9LU FFF Week 1: Segment 2.

Segment 3: St. Bonaventure routs Pacifica 70-7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5g0_ZI0eVU FFF Week 1, Segment 3

Segment 4: Nordhoff defeats Dos Pueblos 21-7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06Anmg9kNIY FFF Week 1, Segment 4

Segment 5: Hueneme beats Channel Islands, Arroyo Grande loses at Centennial