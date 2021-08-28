Friday Football Focus: Week 1 highlights.
SANTA BARBRA, Calif. - Bishop Diego blasted Oxnard 52-0, San Marcos wins on the road at Santa Maria and Lompoc pulls away at Righetti.
Watch highlights in segment one.
Segment 2: Highlights from Santa Barbara winning at Thousand Oaks 27-3, Santa Ynez holds off Fillmore 26-21 while Carpinteria loses big at Morro Bay
Segment 3: St. Bonaventure routs Pacifica 70-7.
Segment 4: Nordhoff defeats Dos Pueblos 21-7
Segment 5: Hueneme beats Channel Islands, Arroyo Grande loses at Centennial
