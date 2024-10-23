Champions League Tuesday review: Vinícius Jr. nets hat-trick as Real Madrid makes stunning comeback over Borussia Dortmund

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — There is just something about Real Madrid and the Champions League. No matter the opposition, no matter the situation, the Spanish giant usually finds a way to win.

That was the case yet again on Tuesday as Los Blancos rallied from two goals down to win 5-2 against Borussia Dortmund, inspired by the brilliant Vinícius Jr.

In a rematch of last year’s final, Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens had given Dortmund a seemingly comfortable 2-0 lead at half-time, but Madrid emerged a different outfit after the break.

“We spoke calmly about how to change things in the second half. I switched the system and the team brought more intensity,” Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters after the game.

“We were too timid in the first half, we didn’t press and allowed them to control it. They get two relatively simple goals and it was obvious what we needed to do. The team did a great job in the second half. This second half was our best of the season.”

Despite all the attacking talent at its disposal, it was defender Antonio Rüdiger who got the comeback underway – scoring a 60th minute header from Kylian Mbappé’s cross.

The goal sent fans inside the Santiago Bernabéu into a frenzy as Madrid began to click into action.

Just two minutes later and Los Merengues were level as Vinícius tapped in from close range to score his first of the match.

With the score tied, the match sprung into life and both sides had chances to go ahead. Eventually, though, it was the host which found the breakthrough when captain Lucas Vázquez fired a shot into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Despite taking the lead, Madrid – and more importantly Vinícius – wasn’t done. With the game stretched, the Brazilian scored the best goal of the night.

He picked up a loose ball from deep in his own half before driving the length of the pitch and curling a perfect finish into the corner of the net. It was a goal that underlined his credentials ahead of the Ballon d’Or vote on Monday.

The 24-year-old then completed his hat-trick with another fine goal, confusing the Dortmund defenders with dazzling footwork before firing a shot past the goalkeeper.

“He’ll win the Ballon d’Or, but not for what he did tonight, rather what he did throughout last year, in helping us win the Champions League,” Ancelotti said, praising Vinícius’ performance.

“These three goals will help him towards the next Ballon d’Or.”

Villa remains unbeaten

Elsewhere, Aston Villa maintained its perfect start to the Champions League campaign.

Having already seen off Young Boys and Bayern Munich, the English Premier League side beat Bologna 2-0 on Tuesday to move top of the table.

Captain John McGinn got proceedings underway with a slightly fortunate free-kick in the 55th minute, before striker Jhon Durán completed the victory with a well-taken goal inside a frenzied Villa Park stadium.

Durán was substituted shortly after scoring his goal and reacted angrily by punching a seat inside the dugout.

It was the only disappointing moment from another memorable European night for Aston Villa, which is enjoying a brilliant season.

“I’m very happy,” Villa manager Unai Emery told reporters after the game.

“I’m delighted with the supporters helping us today and how they were transmitting their energy. I’m really happy because we responded on the field playing a really serious match in the 90 minutes.”

Pulisic scores from corner

Elsewhere on a dramatic night of Champions League action, AC Milan cruised to a 3-1 victory against Club Brugge.

American Christian Pulisic scored Milan’s first goal from a corner kick, which evaded everyone before sneaking into the net.

Despite going down to 10-men after Raphael Onyedika was sent off, the visitor then tied the score after the break through Kyriani Sabbe in the 51st minute.

But the Rossoneri rallied from a shaky patch, with Tijjani Reijnders scoring a brace to settle the match for the Italian giant.

Meanwhile, German side Stuttgart scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Juventus 1-0.

El Bilal Touré finally found the net in the 92nd minute to hand his side its first win of the new campaign, a result which ended the Old Lady’s unbeaten start to the competition.

Stuttgart was well-worthy of the win. It had a goal disallowed earlier in the game, and then saw a penalty saved in the 85th minute as Juve’s Danilo was sent off for a second yellow card.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.