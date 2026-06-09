San Luis Obispo County Still Counting Tens of Thousands of Ballots

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - One full week after Election Day that was held June 2, the San Luis Obispo County Elections Office provided an update Tuesday morning on the ongoing count for this year's Primary Election.

According San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Public Information Specialist Erin Clausen, there are tens of thousands of ballots that remain uncounted.

"58,000 (votes) have been counted right now and we have around 48,000 remaining to be processed, counted and/or dealt with. I would say about 45,000 of those are clean, so to speak. They're ready to be processed and moved along and about, 3,000ish are going to involve those, provisional ballots and things that need to be remade."

As the counting stretches on, the Elections Office is hoping to explain to the public why the process is playing out in the current timeframe.

"I just want everybody to know that our office is following the law, following the letter of the law, going through everything very methodically, doing the work that is prescribed for us to do and so people can rest assured it's being done," said Clausen. "If you have questions, come watch it being done. This is how California's voting process plays out."

Clausen also pointed out another reason why the ongoing counting process still has several thousands of ballots that remain to be tabulated.

"This election was a little bit different in that we did not get many ballots early on in the months leading up to Election Day," said Clausen. "Most of the ballots that we got in came in at the end, right around Election Day or on Election Day itself, so that meant that we couldn't do a lot of the pre-processing that we might have done if we'd had an earlier influx of ballots. Once Election Day came and went, then we had to turn our attention to processing, that is many, many thousands of vote by mail ballots."

On Monday, the Elections Office provided its first update to vote totals since last Friday, including highly-watched races for supervisor in two districts.

In District Two, which represents the North Coast and parts of San Luis Obispo, Jim Dantona (5,333 votes/52.46%) has strechted his lead over Michael Erin Woody (4,832 votes/47.54%) by 501 votes.

In District Four, which represents most of the South County, incumbent Jimmy Paulding (6,917 votes (54.38%) has widened his lead by 1,115 votes over challenger Adam Verdin (5,802 votes/45.62%%).

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