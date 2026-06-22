Rep. Dan Goldman addresses Brooklyn coffee shop banning him over his views on Israel



CNN

By Nomaan Merchant, CNN

(CNN) — Rep. Dan Goldman called it “sad” that a Brooklyn coffee shop apparently banned him with a viral social media post amid a heated Democratic primary election that has focused heavily on the politics of the Israel-Gaza war.

Speaking to CNN’s Laura Coates on Monday, Goldman addressed his experience at Poetica Coffee, which used its branded social media account to post a photo Sunday of Goldman and a receipt of a refund, according to screenshots of the shop’s posts that were widely shared Monday. Poetica Coffee has since taken down its Instagram page.

“I had such a nice interaction with the barista in the coffee shop,” Goldman said. “She was wearing a hijab, I didn’t know her, but she couldn’t have been nicer and allowed my daughter to go use the bathroom, and I honestly was so grateful for her kindness that I felt like I should buy a coffee, and so I did, and I gave her a large tip.”

“It’s a reflection, I think, of a sad state of affairs that without knowing me, we could have had such a nice interaction,” Goldman continued.

The since-deleted post from Poetica Coffee references AIPAC, saying to Goldman, “we don’t need your money (it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways).”

“Hey Congressman Dan Goldman, we see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee,” the deleted post reads. “Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice? Or are you still having a hard time telling the difference?”

CNN has reached out to Poetica Coffee for comment.

Goldman is facing a tough primary challenge Tuesday from former city comptroller Brad Lander, who is backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and highlighted Goldman’s past support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Lander has referred to Israel’s offensive in Gaza following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks as a genocide – claims the Israeli government denies – and accused Goldman of being beholden to AIPAC.

About 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 others taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. More than 70,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began following Hamas’ attacks.

Speaking Monday, Goldman accused Lander of using AIPAC “as a dog whistle” and said that he would “refuse to cave into that type of rhetoric and that divisiveness.”

“I have many issues with Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu, but simply because I support the existence of Israel as a Jewish state, as the only Jewish state, does not by any means, mean that I support everything that government does,” Goldman said. “And in fact I do not and I’ve been very open about that.”

Lander issued a statement to The New York Times denouncing the coffee shop’s post.

“There are plenty of ways to lobby elected officials and express outrage at the votes they’ve taken without turning coffee shops into places people don’t feel welcome,” Lander said.

Goldman also responded to Justice Department civil rights chief Harmeet Dhillon’s announcement that her division had opened an investigation into the coffee shop.

“I would rather they spend their time and resources investigating antisemitism against people who do not have a platform that I do, who are not elected officials, who do not — in some ways — ask for this,” he said. “I mean, I don’t ask for the antisemitism, but I’m a public figure and I can accept the criticism.”

The-CNN-Wire

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