Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

Top Tren de Aragua leader killed in US military strike, Trump announces

By
Published 6:34 pm

By Michael Williams, CNN

(CNN) — One of the top leaders of the cartel and US-designated terrorist organization Tren de Aragua has been killed in a US military strike, President Donald Trump said Friday.

Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as Niño Guerrero, was killed in “a swift and lethal kinetic strike,” Trump announced Friday evening on Truth Social. While the president did not specify when or where Guerrero was killed, he said the strike was “coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well.”

In December, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York charged Guerrero with ordering, directing and facilitating acts of terrorism within the United States.

US Attorney Jay Clayton described him at the time as the “mastermind of Tren de Aragua’s evolution from a Venezuelan prison gang into a transnational terrorist organization,” while the US government offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his capture.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.