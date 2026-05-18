Pelosi endorses Connie Chan in race to replace her in San Francisco

By Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

(CNN) — Nancy Pelosi is officially wading into the race to replace her in Congress, endorsing San Francisco supervisor Connie Chan after weeks of more subtly expressing her support.

“Connie understands San Francisco — our values, our diversity, our communities, and our responsibility to lead with both compassion and strength. She’s a mom who knows her power and knows her why. I am confident Connie is ready to bring clarity and purpose to the work ahead — for the children,” Pelosi says in a video that the Chan campaign will release on Tuesday morning, ending with one of her most famous phrases.

The endorsement comes just two weeks before the election that will advance the top two candidates to the November election.

“At a time when fundamental freedoms and democratic values are under assault, we need a leader in Congress who is prepared to fight — forcefully and effectively — for the people of San Francisco and for the future of our country,” the former longtime House Democratic speaker adds in the video.

Also running in the election: state Sen. Scott Wiener, self-funding internet businessman Saikat Chakrabarti and local activist Marie Hurabiell.

Pelosi has represented California’s 11th Congressional District, which almost fully encompasses San Francisco, since winning a special election in 1987. As CNN reported earlier this month, the race in the famously liberal city has become a microcosm of national Democratic divisions over affordability, how to respond to President Donald Trump and issues like support of Israel and artificial intelligence.

Two weeks ago, Chan, who is currently a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors — the equivalent of the city council — joked at a local forum, “The biggest challenge I face if I’m elected is I am not Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.”

The-CNN-Wire

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