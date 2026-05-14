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Supreme Court allows telehealth and mail access to mifepristone for now

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Published 2:30 pm

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed women to continue to access the abortion pill mifepristone through telehealth visits, maintaining the status quo while officials in Louisiana continue to push for limiting availability of the drug in lower courts.

The conservative Supreme Court imposed a pause on a May 1 decision from the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals that abruptly required women to obtain the drug through in-person visits. The focus will now return to the New Orleans-based appeals court, which will decide the merits of Louisiana’s challenge.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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