Former Rep. Elaine Luria mounts a comeback for her old Virginia seat

By Dana Bash, David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — Former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia announced her campaign to return to Congress on Wednesday, aiming to recapture a key battleground district with more favorable midterm tailwinds next year.

“I cannot sit back and watch as Republicans in Congress create chaos while failing to address the rising cost of living and the issues that matter to Coastal Virginians,” Luria said in a statement announcing her bid. “Virginians are hungry for change, and I look forward to getting back to work for Hampton Roads.”

A Navy veteran, Luria was among several Democrats with national security backgrounds elected during the 2018 midterms of President Donald Trump’s first term. She lost her seat four years later to GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans as Republicans won control of the US House during Democrat Joe Biden’s term.

Virginia Democrats are ascendant after sweeping the top three statewide offices in this month’s off-year elections and making gains in the House of Delegates. National Democrats are optimistic that Trump’s overall unpopularity could help them regain the House, particularly by flipping districts in blue-leaning states like Virginia.

Luria could also benefit from a potential mid-decade redistricting under consideration by Virginia state lawmakers that could make it harder for Kiggans to win reelection.

During her time in Congress, Luria established a moderate reputation, aligning with national security-focused moderates like Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger, who were elected the new governors of New Jersey and Virginia last week, respectively.

She also served on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, accusing Trump of a “dereliction of duty.”

Virginia’s 2nd District currently covers a large southeastern portion of the state surrounding Norfolk, shaped by its significant exposure to a large US Navy base there.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.