Trump says he will speak to Putin on the phone Monday

(CNN) — President Donald Trump will speak on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin on ending the Ukraine war, the US president announced.

“THE SUBJECTS OF THE CALL WILL BE, STOPPING THE “BLOODBATH” THAT IS KILLING, ON AVERAGE, MORE THAN 5000 RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS A WEEK, AND TRADE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The announcement comes after representatives from Ukraine and Russia held face-to-face talks in Turkey on Friday. It was the first time the two countries held direct talks at any level in three years.

Trump has previously said he doesn’t think there will be a significant breakthrough on peace talks until he and Putin speak directly.

“I don’t believe anything is going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together,” Trump told reporters earlier this week.

Trump says he plans to speak with Zelensky and various members of NATO after he talks with Putin.

“HOPEFULLY IT WILL BE A PRODUCTIVE DAY, A CEASEFIRE WILL TAKE PLACE, AND THIS VERY VIOLENT WAR, A WAR THAT SHOULD HAVE NEVER HAPPENED, WILL END,” Trump wrote.

