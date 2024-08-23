RFK Jr. withdraws from PA ballot access challenge ‘as a result of today’s endorsement’ of Trump

By Aaron Pellish and Edward-Isaac Dovere, CNN

(CNN) — Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a court filing in Pennsylvania that he is withdrawing from a ballot access challenge in the state “as a result of today’s endorsement” of former President Donald Trump.

“Respondents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan as the We The People candidates for President and Vice President of the United States, as a result of today’s endorsement of Donald Trump for the office of President of the United States hereby withdraw their opposition to the Petition of Alexander Reber and Janneken Smucker’s,” the filing stated.

The filing comes ahead of an event in Arizona on Friday where Kennedy is expected to drop out of the presidential race. Trump is also holding a rally in Arizona on Friday, where the campaign has teased the appearance of a “special guest.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

