Fact check: NFL quarterbacks Burrow, Goff and Jones didn’t join fundraising call supporting Kamala Harris

Washington (CNN) — A series of viral posts on social media this week promoted claims that NFL quarterbacks Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants had joined a public “White Dudes for Harris” online fundraising call Monday night in support of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Facts First: The viral posts are false. A source connected to Burrow, a source connected to Goff and a source connected to Jones told CNN Tuesday that each of them was not on the call. The three quarterbacks have not publicly endorsed a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Posts claiming the quarterbacks were on the pro-Harris call – or that they “reportedly” or “apparently” were on the call – generated millions of views on X. The claims also made their way to some sports websites.

The claims were previously debunked Tuesday by publications including Front Office Sports.

The claim about Burrow in particular had been propelled by a Harris supporter account called Kamala’s Wins, which has more than 500,000 followers. The account received more than 3.5 million views on a post Monday night claiming the Bengals star is supporting Harris and was on the call.

Kamala’s Wins deleted the post Tuesday. The account, which is run anonymously, did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment later in the day.

