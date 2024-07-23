Trump said he’d consider Jamie Dimon for Treasury secretary but now says he doesn’t know who said that

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump said in a recent interview he would consider nominating JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon as Treasury Secretary, but on Tuesday said he doesn’t know who said that or where that came from.

In an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek published earlier this month, Trump said, “I have a lot of respect for Jamie Dimon.” He was then asked whether Dimon might be a future Trump administration Treasury secretary.

“He is somebody that I would consider, sure,” Trump said, according to the transcript posted online by Bloomberg.

But on Tuesday, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I don’t know who said it, or where it came from, perhaps the Radical Left, but I never discussed, or thought of, Jamie Dimon or Larry Fink for Secretary of the Treasury.”

Trump didn’t mention considering Fink, who is the CEO of BlackRock, in the Bloomberg interview.

Trump’s comments on Dimon in the Bloomberg interview were a sharp departure from his previous posture on the JPMorgan chief executive. Trump bashed Dimon in November as a “Highly overrated Globalist” in a Truth Social Post after Dimon praised Nikki Haley, who was at the time still running for president in the GOP primary. But Dimon then said earlier this year he thought Trump was right about key issues and that bashing his “Make America Great Again” movement would hurt President Joe Biden.

