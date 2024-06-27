Skip to Content
Real-time: See who’s speaking the most – and the least – at the presidential debate

Published 5:30 pm

By Annette Choi, Molly English, David Wright and Greg Hughes, CNN

(CNN) — In a historic rematch, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump return to the stage for the first debate between an incumbent and a former president.

We’re tracking how much speaking time each candidate gets during the first presidential debate of the cycle, hosted by CNN in Atlanta.

Data will be updated every 5 seconds.

Síguelo en español aquí.

