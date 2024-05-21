Trump campaign hires Corey Lewandowski as convention adviser

By Alayna Treene, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s campaign has brought in Corey Lewandowski, the former president’s 2016 campaign manager who was later ousted from a pro-Trump super PAC in 2021, to serve as an adviser for the Republican National Convention in July, two Trump campaign officials told CNN.

Lewandowski’s return to Trump world comes after Make America Great Again Action severed ties with Lewandowski in 2021 following reports that a donor accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her. Lewandowski later made a deal with prosecutors to avoid a misdemeanor charge stemming from the alleged sexual harassment.

The National Review first reported on Lewandowski’s new role. Lewandowski declined to comment to CNN.

A recent filing with the Federal Election Commission on Monday showed Lewandowski has already been compensated for his role, bringing in $20,000 last month from the Republican National Committee.

Lewandowski’s return comes as the Trump campaign has been looking to hire staunch Trump allies to help oversee the delegate and convention process.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s 2016 campaign chairman whom he later pardoned, was also hired as an adviser for the convention earlier this year. However, he stepped down from the role earlier this month following media scrutiny and questions over his involvement in the planning process, CNN previously reported.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.