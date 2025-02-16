Skip to Content
Politics

Ventura College students protest against autocracy prior to 50501 nationwide rally

College students rally against new administration's actions
By
Updated
today at 10:30 pm
Published 9:12 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Ventura College students held a rally to fight injustice this past week.

One sign read "fight ignorance not immigrants," another said "The real felon is in office."

Organizers said they are standing by dreamers against deportation.

They are standing with the LBGTQ+ community.

They are rallying against effort to do away with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Students said they want a democracy rather than an autocracy.

A nationwide protest is scheduled to take place on Monday.

It is sponsored by the group 50501. The number stands for 50 protest, 50 states, one day.

Article Topic Follows: Politics

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content