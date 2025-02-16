Ventura College students protest against autocracy prior to 50501 nationwide rally

VENTURA, Calif.-Ventura College students held a rally to fight injustice this past week.

One sign read "fight ignorance not immigrants," another said "The real felon is in office."

Organizers said they are standing by dreamers against deportation.

They are standing with the LBGTQ+ community.

They are rallying against effort to do away with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Students said they want a democracy rather than an autocracy.

A nationwide protest is scheduled to take place on Monday.

It is sponsored by the group 50501. The number stands for 50 protest, 50 states, one day.