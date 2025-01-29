Trump’s Federal Funding Freeze Sparks Confusion on Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Confusion over federal funding on the Central Coast has created headaches for organizations and agencies that rely on the money.

The Trump administration’s decision to freeze federal loans and grants—only to reverse the order amid legal challenges—has led to widespread uncertainty.

“This administration was basically going against existing law, taking money from the American people from programs that were already approved and passed into law,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Calif. “And this was basically stealing resources and funds from the rest of the American people.”

Carbajal said swift legal challenges have helped restore the flow of funds.

“This court-rendered decision is really what was needed, and that now will flow throughout the federal government because the funds that were already approved and allocated will continue to flow to those appropriate programs, agencies and institutions throughout the country, including here on the Central Coast,” he said.

A local Republican Party official said President Donald Trump is delivering on his promise to reduce federal spending.

“There’s no impact at all to any individual program such as Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid,” said Greg Gandrud, treasurer of the California Republican Party. “President Trump is just trying to do his best in his first 10 days in office to root out wasteful spending in the federal budget.”

On Wednesday, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., released a statement in response to Trump’s federal funding freeze.

“Donald Trump’s order to halt federal assistance and grant funding will have immediate and deeply destructive consequences for recovery efforts, law enforcement funding, health care access, and so much more,” Schiff said. “The withholding of vital funds will hurt every community across the country—red, blue, rural, urban, and everything in between—and throw them into chaos.”

Schiff also raised concerns about disaster assistance.

“Families who lost their homes in the recent Los Angeles fires [are] wondering if FEMA and other disaster assistance will abruptly stop,” he said.

He reiterated that Congress—both Republicans and Democrats—approved funding to meet Americans’ needs.

“It is the law. It is not optional,” Schiff said.

If the freeze goes through, experts warn the impacts could be far-reaching, affecting everything from nonprofits dedicated to poverty relief to universities.