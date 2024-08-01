SLO County seeking poll workers for upcoming November General Election

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Elections Office is putting out a call to the public seeking poll workers for the upcoming General Election in November.

The effort comes as the county office, along with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), recognizes August 1 as National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

"Election workers are critical to ensuring accessible and accurate elections," said SLO County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Elaina Cano. "We are excited to recognize and participate in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day and help bring awareness to the need for poll workers locally ahead of the election in November. By highlighting this day, we hope to inspire civic engagement and volunteerism and to encourage people to serve their community in this way."

This year's General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will feature the Presidential race, which is expected to produce a heavy turnout at the polls.

"We're expecting even more people for the Presidential General Election," said Erin Clausen, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office public information specialist.. "Also, every election cycle there are new voters who've turned 18, or who have registered to vote for the first time. I think the enthusiasm is definitely going to be there, and it's not just for the Presidential General, there are a lot of local races that are important to people too."

Those who are interested in serving as a poll workers, click here to visit the SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Office website for more information.