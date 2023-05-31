Skip to Content
Pence to announce 2024 presidential campaign on June 7

Published 12:35 pm

Originally Published: 31 MAY 23 15:13 ET By Jeff Zeleny and Kyung Lah, CNN

(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will launch his 2024 presidential campaign on June 7 with an announcement video and a speech in Iowa, two sources familiar with the plans tell CNN.

The announcement, first reported by NBC News, will take place ahead of a CNN town hall with Pence later that evening at Grand View University in Des Moines.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Mike Pence
