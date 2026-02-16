Strong Winds, Downed Trees Leave a Mark During Current Storm Wave

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A delayed blast of rain and wind for areas south of Goleta and Santa Barbara ended up packing a strong Monday morning punch.

The anticipated surge before dawn went north and soaked areas from Lompoc to Atascadero until more of the storm's flow came up into areas around Santa Barbara with some fast and heavy downpours.

Trees snapped around Cathedrals Oaks and Fairview in Goleta blocking lanes.

Fallen Eucalyptus Tree Closes Lanes in Goleta (Gabe Rami)

Another tree was down on San Leandro Lane requiring a response from the Montecito Fire Protection District to clean the lane.

The Forestry Crew in the City of Santa Barbara had a large task at East Beach near the volleyball courts with a large tree that fell and covered the lanes. It was carved up and pushed out of the way until it was hauled out in multiple dumpster loads.

After two vessels were tossed up on the sand in the last round of rough seas, so far, no boats have hit the Santa Barbara Shores.

Marborg Industries removed the other two late last week as part of an emergency effort to clear them out before this storm where they would have been likely to hit the rocks and break apart in all directions.

Commuters were light in the morning hours, due to the President's Day holiday. Once the heavier rains started, there were crashes northbound at Santa Monica Rd. in Carpinteria and south at Sheffield.

