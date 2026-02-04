Another Round of King Tides Crash into the Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you have noticed the full moon the last couple of nights, with it this month comes another round of king tides.

These are some of the highest tides of the year. Tuesday, there was also a push from the ocean swells, sending waves pounding into the breakwater wall in Santa Barbara.

Those on a walk there had to dodge the big spray of water that splashed over.

There were also many areas that saw the tide push well up on the beaches and in some cases into the coastal parking lots.

That included near the yacht club in Santa Barbara. No damage was reported and a newer rock wall in place has been a solid protection.

These waves have been known to have surprises in them and can be dangerous if you are too close during the peak activity which was in the mid-morning hours.

