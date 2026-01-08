Skip to Content
Rain and Wind Combination Challenges Central Coast Residents

Wind impacts on the Central Coast have tossed tree limbs, backyard umbrellas and light weight outdoor furniture.
Published 11:48 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After some of the strongest early season winds in recent years, followed by strong winds, there are challenges for residents on the Central Coast this week.

Wind gusts were strong enough to wake people up Thursday morning.

Some backyard umbrellas and deck chairs went flying and tree branches broke.

Leaves are strewn all over many streets.

The Natioinal Weather Service (NWS) says the wind event is "significant." This is only the beginning. A Santa Ana offshore wind shift is expected Thursday night and continue into Saturday. That will hold temperatures in many areas in the low 60's until the first part of the week when they will go into the low 70's.

Specifically the NWS says: One big item of note: Due to all the recent rains, there is a
greater risk of downed trees and powerlines with the winds.

The ocean conditions will also be stirred up. A large northwest swell will continue build across the coastal waters bringing in high surf conditions along the Central Coast.

They will be in the 10-15 foot range. For Ventura surf conditions of 3-6 feet are expected with local sets to 7 feet. This surf conditions will generate dangerous rip currents.

(More details, photos and videos will be added here later today.)

