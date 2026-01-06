Cachuma Lake Waters Still Closed Due to Storm Runoff and Debris

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) - The largest water source for fishing, camping, and recreation operated by Santa Barbara County Parks is still welcoming visitors, but boaters are on the sidelines.

Vessel launching and boat rentals are currently on hold.

Heavy rains have sent the Santa Ynez River flowing from the upper elevations to the Lompoc Valley, and in the middle is Cachuma Lake. It is seeing an inflow of debris and trees that are maritime hazards.

The Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is currently monitoring the situation and will reopen when it is safe.

For day use, the park is open at 6 a.m. until sunset. Camping facilities are also open.

Cachuma also has extensive outdoor recreation and overnight locations including yurts, cabins and RV/tent sites. While lake is closed there's still hiking, disc golf, and wildlife viewing including many migrating birds.

