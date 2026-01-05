Storm Aftermath Leaves Days of Cleaning, Assessment, & Preparations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The holiday storm train has left the Central Coast for the most part, but there will be days of cleaning and many preparations before the next rain system arrives.

This appears to be a dry week, which is what every community needs.

The weekend impacts leave behind a work list that will take days or weeks depending on the damage.

The Santa Barbara waterfront has a sailboat wreckage to remove. That will be done by Marborg Industries at 3:30 this afternoon during low tide.

The remaining waterfront area will get a full assessment, something all coastal communities will be doing, after the combination of King Tides and two serious storms starting in late December.

The base of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club is holding firm but it is now exposed with all the sand pulled out by the wave action in one corner on the western end. Tidal overflow was minor there. The parking lot was not impacted and a rock wall that was installed after past storms held as planned. It preserves the boat yard, parking areas, and businesses.

The Carpinteria sand berm has been reduced but still has protections where it sits in front of coastal apartments, some that are seasonal rentals.

The storm caused rock slides in many areas including Mountain Drive near Mission Ridge.

The Santa Barbara Airport and Highway 101 northbound west of Goleta are both open after closures over the weekend.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)