Santa Barbara County prepares for potential major storms this winter

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The upcoming winter could be sopping wet, or mostly dry but either way Santa Barbara County leaders are preparing for the worst.

Meeting in Santa Maria, the Board of Supervisors heard an update on winter readiness from multiple levels.

"Cachuma is about 90% full compared to about 30% full at this time last year," said the Deputy Director of Public Works and the head of County Flood Control, Walter Rubalcaba.

This may be a factor if heavy rains hit and water releases continue.

Twitchell Reservoir is about 20% full right now with water releases underway to fill groundwater basins. It should be dry by December.

If the releases become a concern, there will be notifications downstream and especially in the community of Guadalupe.

There will be a pilot channel in the future because water is impeding on Guadalupe now. Some of the work is taking place 24 hours a day, six days a week.

An emergency order for this work is set to expire November 1. The county is seeking a 30-day extension, and if that is granted the county can continue the work without on going overtime.

Santa Barbara County Director of Planning and Development Lisa Plowman said, in anticipation of a possible wet winter, "we're establishing a recovery team." They will have a kick off meeting with several agencies to be prepared for heavy rain impacts.

If the public is concerned about creeks overflowing into their homes, Plowman said they might consider putting in boulders now.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams said changes in the banking of waterways can slow down the waterflow and reduce damage.

Director of Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard said the county has already held some "table top" exercises to talk about what they would do in certain emergencies.

Working with first responders the department is talking about "all hazards" evacuation training.

"We're working on refining our alerting," said Hubbard. That includes translations.

There is also a plan for a north county emergency operation center.

Evacuation warnings and orders typically come before the rain. Hubbard said 14% of the county residents are registered for alerts through ReadySBC.org. "They can register up to five addresses," per person. She said the public should have at least one phone number on the form to receive a text message.

Hubbard said some of the alerts come direction through the National Weather Service to your phone and not from the county.

Supervisor Laura Capps said the low number of people registering was "astounding."

The county said typically people look for three places to verify official information before they evacuate.

She stressed individual preparedness. "Now is the time," said Hubbard. She said "think back to the last season," as you make a plan going forward. "Do you have an evacuation plan? " she asked. "Please, please, please get to know your neighbors," she said.

The county is past the warning period for debris flows after the Cave, Alisal and Montecito area fires.

In addition to rains, "with those storms there is an expectation of higher winds," said Hubbard.

In the overall approach each year, the Flood Control Division does not make different decisions based on the predictions, or whether it will be a La Niña or El Niño type forecast. "We approach it as if it will be the worst storm we have ever seen," said Rubacalba.

For more information about personal preparedness go to: ReadySBC.org.