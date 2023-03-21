Skip to Content
Weather News
By
Published 5:07 pm

SBA extends application period for storm-related damage assistance

U. S. Small Business Administration

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The U. S. Small Business Administration has extended the deadline to apply for disaster-related business loans to Mar. 31 of this year.

The SBA made the deadline change through an announcement which included instructions if you are unable to meet the new deadline due to "substantial causes essentially beyond your control".

Fact sheets about these federal loans can be found in English and Español.

Applications can be filed with the Small Business Administration online here.

In addition to these federal forms of assistance, the California Department of Social Services also offers grant assistance for individuals and families dealing with storm impacts.

As of Mar. 21, 118 SBA applications have been approved for Santa Barbara County totaling $5,113,900 and 58 applications have been approved in Ventura County for a total of $3,308,500.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News
disaster loan program
KEYT
rainstorm impact
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
U. S. Small Business Administration
ventura county
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content