SBA extends application period for storm-related damage assistance

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The U. S. Small Business Administration has extended the deadline to apply for disaster-related business loans to Mar. 31 of this year.

The SBA made the deadline change through an announcement which included instructions if you are unable to meet the new deadline due to "substantial causes essentially beyond your control".

Fact sheets about these federal loans can be found in English and Español.

Applications can be filed with the Small Business Administration online here.

In addition to these federal forms of assistance, the California Department of Social Services also offers grant assistance for individuals and families dealing with storm impacts.

As of Mar. 21, 118 SBA applications have been approved for Santa Barbara County totaling $5,113,900 and 58 applications have been approved in Ventura County for a total of $3,308,500.