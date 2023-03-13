Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County issues evacuation warning for at-risk areas ahead of Tuesday storm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department has issued an evacuation warning for areas within the Thomas Fire, Alisal Fire and Cave Fire burn scars effective at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Emergency officials provided an interactive Santa Barbara County storm impact map, accessible here.

The Sheriff's Department said the evacuation warning could be upgraded to an evacuation order at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday if the forecast does not improve overnight.

In addition, a flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara County effective Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information on the upcoming storm and your full forecast, click here.

For more information on how to prepare for and stay safe during winter storms and flooding, the county has more information and resources available here: www.readysbc.org/576/Storm-Readiness.

Click here to visit the Santa Barbara County 2023 Winter Storm Incident Map.

Click here for the latest weather news.

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

