Santa Barbara County issues evacuation warning for at-risk areas ahead of Tuesday storm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department has issued an evacuation warning for areas within the Thomas Fire, Alisal Fire and Cave Fire burn scars effective at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

EVACUATION WARNING issued for current Thomas Fire Storm Impact Consideration Map properties. The EVACUATION WARNING is effective tonight (3/13) at 6pm. This EVACUATION WARNING will be upgraded to an EVACUATION ORDER effective at 8am tomorrow (3/14) morning. pic.twitter.com/XVSSOzdPJD — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) March 14, 2023

EVACUATION WARNING issued for identified properties and areas in south Santa Barbara County associated with the Alisal and Cave Fire burn areas. The EVACUATION WARNING is effective tonight (3/13) at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/JdV1yifN9n — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) March 14, 2023

Emergency officials provided an interactive Santa Barbara County storm impact map, accessible here.

The Sheriff's Department said the evacuation warning could be upgraded to an evacuation order at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday if the forecast does not improve overnight.

In addition, a flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara County effective Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. and will remain in effect until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

For more information on the upcoming storm and your full forecast, click here.

For more information on how to prepare for and stay safe during winter storms and flooding, the county has more information and resources available here: www.readysbc.org/576/Storm-Readiness.

Click here to visit the Santa Barbara County 2023 Winter Storm Incident Map.

