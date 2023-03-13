Overnight Tuesday flood watch issued for Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County residents and community members should prepare for an overnight flood watch effective Tuesday into Wednesday as more rain is underway.

A flood watch has been issued for Santa Barbara County on Tuesday at 9 a.m. and will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Those within the flood watch area should avoid low-lying and flooded areas and areas with pooling water.

To prepare for the rain, the city of Goleta has three-self-service sandbag stations to help protect property and homes from water damage. Find the station location below.

Fire Station 11 : 6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office

: 6901 Frey Way and Storke Road just south of Santa Felicia, across from the main post office Fire Station 14 : 320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot

: 320 Los Carneros Road next to the Stow House Museum lot Goleta Community Center: 5679 Hollister Avenue

Find an interactive map to see if your area is under the flood watch here.

Stay informed with the latest information from county resources here.